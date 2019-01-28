Trippie Redd Cops Plea Deal in ATL Fight Case

Trippie Redd Cops Plea Deal ... No Jail Time for ATL Fight Case!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Trippie Redd's striking a very sweet plea deal in his arrest for attacking a fellow rapper in Atlanta ... no jail time, and less than a year of probation ... TMZ has learned

Trippie entered a no contest plea to disorderly conduct, and got 3 other charges dropped -- simple battery, fighting in public and criminal trespass ... never happened. He gets 6 months probation and has to pay $2,425 in restitution to the victim.

TMZ broke the story ... Trippie and his pal, Lil Wop, got busted last May for allegedly putting a beatdown on an ATL rapper named FDM Grady. FDM claimed the whole fight started because they dissed his gf.

He'll get a couple thousand for his troubles, but beyond that ... case closed.