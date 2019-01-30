Conor McGregor Claims He Blasted Octagon Attacker ... During UFC 229 Melee

Conor McGregor claims he landed the last -- and most brutal shot -- during the UFC 229 brawl back in October ... hitting Khabib's blood relative square in the jaw.

And, he claims 2 photos tell the real story.

After the first ring attacker (in a red shirt) climbed into the Octagon and cracked Conor in the face multiple times from behind -- another man attacked McGregor from the front.

"He attempted to use the big security guard that’s in all the movies as cover," Conor said ... "but I could smell him a mile away and landed flush down the pipe."

McGregor added, "It was not my intention to land the final blow of the night on my opponent’s blood relative. It’s just how it played out."

We got video of the post-fight attack ... it's hard to see if Conor lands as hard of a shot as he claims.

Here's another angle where you can see Conor fire the left.

As we previously reported, both Conor and Khabib were just hit with 6-month suspensions for the melee. Conor was fined $50k. Khabib was fined $500k.

Conor commented about the punishment -- explaining, "I am thankful for the Nevada athletic commissions fair assessment and handling of the brawl incident."

"I look forward to competing again soon. Thank you all."