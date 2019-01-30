Senator Rand Paul Awarded $580k in Damages Over Neighbor Attack

Sen. Rand Paul was just awarded over a half a mil, 'cause he won his lawsuit against his neighbor who beat him up ... and came up big in damages.
The Kentucky U.S. senator was awarded $580k in total damages and medical expenses Wednesday by a jury of his peers out in Bowling Green. The jury reportedly deliberated for about two hours before reaching their decision. Here's the breakdown:
-- $375,000 in punitive damages
-- $200,000 for pain and suffering
-- $7,834 for medical expenses
As we reported ... Sen. Paul sued his neighbor, Rene Boucher, last summer after the 2017 attack. Paul said Boucher tackled him from behind during a heated argument that stemmed from landscaping beef. Boucher was pissed Paul kept leaving debris on his property.
Sen. Paul suffered 5 broken ribs from the attack. Boucher had already pleaded guilty in a criminal case and served 30 days in jail.
Now ... he's gotta deal with this judgment, which his legal team says they will appeal.