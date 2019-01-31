Deion Branch Julian Edelman IS A Hall Of Famer

Deion Branch Says Julian Edelman IS A Hall Of Famer

If Deion Branch had a Hall of Fame vote ... he says Julian Edelman WOULD get in -- telling TMZ Sports the Patriots star IS a legit HOFer.

Of course, Deion is biased -- he played for the Pats for 7 years and was a teammate of Edelman's for a couple of 'em -- but, he still insists the guy belongs.

"He knows I'm all for it. Put my brother in. He has earned it ... Me, personally, I'm saying, 'Yeah. Put my brother in and let's do it!'"

Is the argument crazy? Maybe.

32-year-old Edelman has 499 career catches for 5,390 yards and 30 TDs ... while every WR currently in the Hall averages over 800 receptions, more than 10,000 yards and around 100 TDs.

But, Deion says if ya take playoff performance into consideration ... Julian should get a bronze bust some day.

"His post-season performance, is it better than, probably, every receiver that's in the Hall of Fame? Probably so."

"Me, personally, like I said, I'm biased, yeah, Julian -- my brother -- he should be in."

Edelman IS second to only Jerry Rice in all-time playoff receptions ... and he DOES already have two Super Bowl rings.

If he adds a third one Sunday ... does Branch have a point???