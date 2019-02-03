Ex-Pats Star Brandon Browner Allowed To Watch Super Bowl In Jail

Ex-Patriots Star Brandon Browner Allowed to Watch Super Bowl in Jail

EXCLUSIVE

Brandon Browner -- the guy who helped the Patriots win Super Bowl XLIX -- WILL be allowed to watch his former team in the Super Bowl from jail ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Browner -- who was just sentenced to 8 years behind bars after he pled no contest to attempted murder back in December -- is currently being held in L.A. County Jail.

But, law enforcement sources tell us they won't ban the guy from watching his ex-team if he wants to ... saying Brandon WILL have the ability to catch the game on Sunday.

Browner was a superstar for New England in his lone season there in 2014 ... and has even been credited by Bill Belichick for helping Malcolm Butler make the game-sealing pick against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

But, Browner found himself in big trouble last July after he brutalized his ex-girlfriend in front of her two children -- and was sentenced to 8 years in prison after he copped a no contest plea.

Brandon is currently trying to have a judge throw out the conviction ... with a court date set for next month.

While he waits for that ... nobody's stopping him from watching Tom Brady work.