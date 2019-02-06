Van Jones Trump's SOTU Address ... A Bowl of Kool-Aid with Bird Poop!!!

Van Jones Says Trump Crapped All Over His State of the Union Address

Van Jones wants to give President Trump credit for his State of the Union Address, but he can hardly bring himself to do it ... because he says POTUS also talked way too much crap on immigrants.

We got Van on Capitol Hill Tuesday night after the SOTU and the CNN commentator summed up the night like this -- Trump served a "nice bowl of Kool-Aid with some bird poop in it."

Translation: Trump's nice speech about criminal justice reform was ruined by his rhetoric on immigrants.

President Trump commuted her sentence. Tonight, Alice Johnson is at his State of the Union. #SOTU https://t.co/OTAqkas3x8 pic.twitter.com/U89KQJrRWG — CNN (@CNN) February 6, 2019

Van said he was touched by the compassion Trump showed for Americans wronged by the criminal justice system, and particularly how he praised Alice Marie Johnson, who Trump commuted last summer.

But, Van was NOT down with how POTUS dehumanized immigrants and justifying taking babies away from their mothers at the border.

Plain and simple ... Van was temporarily inspired, but mostly disgusted with Trump's address.