UFC's Israel Adesanya Can Ya Smelllllllllll ... The People's Elbow!!!!!!

UFC's Israel Adesanya Busts Out Stone Cold Stunner and The Rock's People's Elbow!

Breaking News

Do you like UFC star Israel Adesanya!?!?!

IT DOESN'T MATTER IF YOU LIKE HIM ... because he busted out The Rock's legendary PEOPLE'S ELBOW during his open workout on Wednesday -- and it's fantastic!!

Adesanya was getting the crowd in Australia hyped up for his big fight with Anderson Silva at UFC 234 on Saturday ... and put on a little tribute to his favorite WWE superstars in the process.

First, he busted out Stone Cold Steve Austin's famous Stone Cold Stunner -- then after laying the smackdown on his training partner, gave the crowd a little People's Elbow.

CAN YOU SMELLLLLLLLALALALALALA ... WHAT ISRAEL ADESANYA IS COOKING?!!!

Smells like awesome.

[h/t MMAFighting.com for shooting the amazing video]