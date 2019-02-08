Legendary Sportscaster Warner Wolf Arrested for Defacing 'Plantation' Sign

Sportscaster Warner Wolf Arrested For Defacing 'Plantation' Sign 'Let's Go to the Videotape!'

Sports broadcasting legend Warner Wolf -- who coined the phrase, "Let's go to the videotape" -- was arrested in Florida after officials say he ripped the word, "Plantation," off a sign at a private community.

Long story short ... Wolf lives in a gated community called "Classics Plantation Estates" in Naples, Florida (about 60 miles from Miami) ... but he thinks the word, "plantation," is offensive and wanted it removed.

According to the police report, Wolf had lobbied the homeowners association to drop it for months -- but on Nov. 30, the 81-year-old finally took matters into his own hands.

Cops say Warner drove to the main community sign -- located in a fancy fountain -- and used a tool to remove the word himself.

Officials say they have video showing Wolf defacing the sign -- and after a lengthy investigation, he finally surrendered to police on Feb. 7.

Also, cops say Warner returned the letters from the sign to the community security guard.

Wolf was booked for causing criminal mischief that resulted in more than $1,000 in damage -- a felony. He was released on $5,000 bond.

So far, no comment from Warner.

Wolf is a sports broadcasting legend -- he worked for ABC Sports and called Monday Night Baseball, football and the Olympics. He also had a cameo in "Rocky IV."