Luann de Lesseps Violates Probation by Failing to Attend AA Meetings

Luann de Lesseps is getting a wake-up call from her probation officer, because the PO says she's not keeping up with the terms of her probation from her drunken arrest case ... TMZ has learned.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Luann is failing to prove she's been attending the required 2 AA meetings per week ... and she's not complying with taking random sobriety tests.

The 'Real Housewives of New York' star is not being punished for blowing off parts of her probation, but she's essentially being told to get it together, or else. In the docs, her PO says she's been under supervision for 6 months and has failed to comply with the conditions.

As we reported ... Luann is on probation after striking a sweet plea deal. She has to knock out 50 hours of community service by August 28 ... and, according to the docs, she's halfway through, having completed 25 hours.

As we reported, Luann was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2017 for attacking police during her bust. There's video of Luann telling a cop she'd kill him if he kept touching her.

Bottom line for Luann ... she needs to get in line with the terms of her probation.