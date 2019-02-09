Prince Philip Voluntarily Gives Up Driver's License Following Car Crash

Prince Philip I'm Done Driving ... Voluntarily Gives Up License

Exclusive Details

Prince Philip won't be getting behind the wheel again any time soon ... because he's turned in his license following a scary crash last month.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace tells TMZ ... "After careful consideration, The Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence."

Norfolk police have confirmed with us the Duke voluntarily turned in his license to officers Saturday, and tell us the investigation of the collision has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service. We're told CPS will provide "advice on how to proceed."

As we reported ... Queen Elizabeth's 97-year-old husband was fortunate to survive after flipping his SUV in a 2-car crash in January. The woman in the other vehicle suffered a broken wrist.

Philip sent the woman an apology note for his role in the accident a little more than a week later, blaming it on the blinding sun that obstructed his view of the road and oncoming traffic.

He also explained why he left without tending to the woman and expressed sympathy for her injury.