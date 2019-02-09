Wiz Khalifa Listing L.A. Home ... Months After Break-In

Wiz Khalifa Lists Los Angeles Home For Rent, Months After Break-In

EXCLUSIVE

Wiz Khalifa is looking to rent out one of his L.A. properties -- the same one that was broken into last year -- and you can live the Taylor Gang lifestyle if you've got 5 figures to burn every month.

We've learned the Pittsburgh rapper is listing his Bel-Air home for $16,000 a month ... so, you're going to have to work hard, play hard to live it up like Wiz.

As you can see, the space is pretty sweet ... the 3-story home has incredible views of the L.A. skyline and canyons, an infinity pool and spa, high ceilings and glass walls, 2 fireplaces and a recording studio.

Sounds like the perfect place to enjoy kush and orange juice. Just be sure you have enough furniture to fill out the place -- it's 8,970 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 7 baths.

Oh, and about that break-in ... as we reported, burglars hit Wiz's crib back in August, but a house sitter scared them off before they could ransack the place.

As for Wiz's new digs? TMZ broke the story ... he scooped up a super modern mansion in Encino for a cool $3.4 million.

Yeah, his old place is probably a better fit for ballers on a budget.