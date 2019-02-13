Charles Barkley Gushes Over Tom Brady's Angelic Face ... New Man Crush?

Charles Barkley Gushes Over Tom Brady's Angelic Face

Add another victim to the list of people smitten by Tom Brady's gorgeous eyes and granite cheekbones, because it's pretty obvious Charles Barkley has a man crush on the G.O.A.T.

Barkley was on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday when his friendship with Patriots coach Bill Belichick became a topic of conversation.

Apparently, the two men have been friends for years, so much so that Chuck was invited to a Pats practice during Super Bowl week. That's when it happened ... he looked Tom Brady in the eyes.

"I said, 'Damn, you're a pretty man.' That's what I was thinking to myself. I got so embarrassed I started turning my head to talk to him."

BTW -- Barkley offered this up COMPLETELY UNPROMPTED ... which tells you just how much of an impression God's perfect creation made on him.

Don't worry Chuck ... we felt it too.