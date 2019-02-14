Cardi B Bounces Back from Grammys Drama with Pre-Valentine's Day Show

Cardi B I <3 the Grind ... Pre-V-Day Show Proves It

Cardi B takes ZERO days off ... even after reuniting with her husband, winning a Grammy and having a social media meltdown -- talk about loving what you do, huh?

The Grammy winner was back at it Wednesday night at Dan Bilzerian's Valentine's Day party in Bel-Air, which was dubbed "Angels & Devils." Considering Cardi deactivated her IG this week over criticism related to her big win (and Nikki Minaj comparisons) ... she sure looked fine here, on all fronts.

She might be grinding harder than anyone in the game and her hubby, Offset, will testify. Check out how Cardi put it on him -- more evidence they're back.

Tyga also took to the stage during the V-Day bash, which also featured Quavo, Swae Lee, DJ Carnage ... and a ton of hotties in lingerie -- very little lingerie -- to celebrate.

Maybe Hallmark-made "holidays" ain't so bad after all.