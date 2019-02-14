Deadmau5 Apologizes For Homophobic Slurs 'Stupid and Insensitive'

Deadmau5 is softening his stance on not issuing an apology for using homophobic language while streaming on Twitch ... admitting his original statement was "an insult to injury."

ICYMI -- the DJ and producer got hit with a suspension from the video game streaming site after reportedly referring to a troll as a "f*cking c**k-sucking stream sniper f*g" while playing PUBG.

Deadmau5 didn't help his cause after the incident ... refusing to apologize and saying his words were "intended to insult a f*ckin asshat who was being a f*cking asshat."

The 38-year-old says he's had time to cool down ... and now understands the backlash.

"I know what I said was wrong, and my hastily composed non-apology was an insult to injury," Deadmau5 says.

"I realize that trying to somewhat dismiss it as 'gamer culture' was even worse. I don't know why I did that. But I do know it was stupid and insensitive and I feel even more ashamed. This was my worst moment."

Deadmau5 also apologized for going after Twitch for the temporary ban ..."It was all around an incredibly irresponsible and insensitive thing to say nonetheless. Especially for someone who has a reach."

"What I said was incredibly stupid, and I don't actually hold those beliefs, at all. I let some gamer get the best of me, and in that moment I completely lost control."

"Sometimes I just f*ck up. I do mean well. And I'm at least man enough to know when I've f*cked up. And I've f*cked up."

Deadmau5 says he plans to stay out of the spotlight until he knows he's a better person.