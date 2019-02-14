Dina Lohan's BF We'll Be Bonnie & Clyde ... Once I Move to NY!!!

Dina Lohan's 'Catfish' BF Says On Camera He's Moving to New York

EXCLUSIVE

Dina Lohan's alleged catfisher-turned-real-life-BF has some bitchin' plans for his long-distance boo ... and we know this because, unlike Dina, we actually got the dude on FaceTime!!!

Dina's love interest, 53-year-old Jesse Nadler, tells TMZ ... he already has a real estate agent to help him hunt down the perfect condo in Westhampton Beach, NY ... so he can live closer to Dina.

As for why it took Mr. Charming so long to finally enter the 21st century and learn how to have a video chat -- Jesse says he's just an old school kinda guy. Truth is, we had to teach him how to do it.

As we first reported ... Jesse -- who is taking care of his mother in Northern Cali while she fights cancer -- surprised Dina with a FaceTime call Wednesday night as soon as she was released from the "Celebrity Big Brother" house.

You'll recall, Dina got roasted by her housemates for having an exclusively online relationship for 5 years. They called it a clear case of catfishing.

But, check out the vid ... Jesse tells us how his relationship with Dina evolved from platonic to romantic, and where they plan to spend their time together soon.

Happy Valentine's Day, you crazy kids!!!