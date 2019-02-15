Beck Where It's At? Divorce Court

Beck Files to Divorce Marissa Ribisi

Beck's divorcing his actress wife, Marissa Ribisi, after nearly 15 years of marriage.

The singer filed the divorce petition Friday in Los Angeles. He and Marissa got married in April 2004 and they have 2 kids together -- a 14-year-old son named Cosimo, and an 11-year-old daughter named Tuesday.

Marissa's had roles in "Dazed and Confused," "Pleasantville" and several other movies. She's the twin sister of Giovanni Ribisi.

This was the first marriage for both Marissa and Beck. They got married in a small ceremony in Santa Barbara.