Jussie Smollett 'Suspects' Lawyer ... My Clients Have Key Evidence

Jussie Smollett 'Suspects' Lawyer Says Her Clients Have Key Evidence

The lawyer for the 2 men who were arrested and then released in connection with the alleged attack on Jussie Smollett says the new evidence that has changed this case is something her clients told cops.

Attorney Gloria Schmidt was at the Chicago police station Friday night, after her clients, Ola and Abel Osundairo, were released from custody. Schmidt said the "new evidence" that triggered the release of her clients was something they knew and presumably told cops.

Our photog asked Schmidt flat out if the "attack" was staged, and she answered obliquely, saying there were moving parts and she didn't want to speculate.

As we reported, Ola and Abel both worked on "Empire," and Abel was especially friendly with Jussie.

And, something else interesting ... she wouldn't answer why her clients went to Nigeria the day of the alleged attack, but added it was a "great question."

She said she didn't want to speak for her clients because they had a story to tell "when the time is right." That clearly sounds like they have inside information about what went down at Jussie's apartment building.