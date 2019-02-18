YBN Almighty Jay Suspect in Felony Theft ... Allegedly Stole From Fellow Rapper

YBN Almighty Jay Suspect in Felony Theft Case

EXCLUSIVE

YBN Almighty Jay ﻿is being investigated for allegedly jacking another rapper's chain, Rolex and cash ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... YBN Almighty Jay was filming videos Thursday in Chatsworth, CA with another rap artist, when he and his crew allegedly ran off with tons of loot after the last take. We're told YBN Almighty Jay has been named a suspect felony grand theft in the police report.

We're told YBN Almighty Jay and his entourage allegedly stole a $40k chain, $20k Rolex and $20k cash from rapper Skinnyfromthe9.

In surveillance video, obtained by TMZ, you see 2 men approach Skinnyfromthe9 as he chills in a Range Rover. After a struggle, the 2 men hightail it outta there.

Sources say the rappers were using Skinnyfromthe9's chain, Rolex and cash as props in a skit for social media.

And, get this ... we're told Skinnyfromthe9 invited YBN Almighty Jay into his home a few days prior, letting him crash there while they worked on music together.