R. Kelly Moving Out of Chicago Recording Studio

R. Kelly is leaving the Chicago recording studio where he produced some of his biggest hits.

The singer's lawyers, Melvin Sims and Steven Greenberg, tell TMZ ... Kelly is moving out because court-ordered restrictions made it impossible for him to keep his creative juices flowing.

As we've reported ... a judge limited the studio's working hours after city inspectors found tons of building code violations.

Kelly's people say he's struggling to adjust to the sweeping changes -- especially cutting off his overnight access -- so he's looking for a new place to record. They insist 24-hour access is the widely accepted industry standard, so his 9 PM curfew has impaired his "musical innovation."

Kelly produced tons of hits in the studio, including "Ignition," "Step In The Name Of Love," and "Trapped In The Closet" -- but it's also the place where he's allegedly held women against their will. The studio was featured in Lifetime's docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly."