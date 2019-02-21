Avalanche Fan Is Worst Boyfriend Of All Time In Puck-Catching Incident

Nobody in the history of dating has ever screwed up THIS badly ...
A man at a Colorado Avalanche game elbowed his girlfriend in the head trying to catch a puck ... and then gave the souvenir to another woman -- and his GF was PISSSSSEEDDD!!!!
It all went down at the Avs-Jets game in Denver on Wednesday night ... when Colorado star Gabriel Landeskog flipped a puck in the stands to give fans a shot at some memorabilia.
Here's the actual Landeskog "heartbreak" clip pic.twitter.com/y89crXuwgn— Heart of NHL (@HeartofNHL) February 21, 2019
That's when a guy committed the ultimate dating foul -- not only catching his GF with a flying 'bow ... but GIVING AWAY the prize to another woman!!
His date could not have been any less pleased with him ... but there was some good news -- the Avs went on to win 7-1!!
The bad news?? We're pretty sure that dude slept alone last night ... and will probably keep doing so for the next few nights too.