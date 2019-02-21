Syracuse's Jim Boeheim 'Devastated' After Fatal Car Crash

Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim 'Devastated' After Fatal Car Crash

Breaking News

7:15 AM PT -- The Syracuse PD issued a statement saying, "It was revealed that the victim was an occupant in a vehicle that had lost control on the highway striking a guard rail."

"The occupants then exited the vehicle and proceeded to walk on the highway within close proximity to that vehicle."

"An oncoming vehicle noticed the disabled car and tried avoiding the vehicle which was in the middle of the road. As a result, the driver, James Boeheim 74, of Fayetteville NY struck the victim who was standing on the side of the road."

"Both drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with this investigation. Field sobriety and alco-sensor tests for both drivers were negative for any signs of impairment."

"Reconstruction of the scene will be performed and speeds cannot be determined at this time. No Uniformed Traffic Tickets have been issued at this time."

7:13 AM PT -- Boeheim is "devastated" ... according to his good friend Adam Weitsman, who spoke with the coach Thursday morning.

WTVH reporter Michael Benny spoke with Weitsman who says Boeheim is clearly affected by the crash.

"He says the man was in the middle of the road, not along the side or anything like that," Weitsman told Benny. Syracuse head basketball coach Jim Boeheim is cooperating with police after hitting a man with his car on Interstate 690 late Wednesday evening. The victim has died from his injuries.

Officials say Boeheim was NOT drunk and will NOT be charged with a crime.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez -- who was walking on the Interstate around 11:30 PM when he was struck by Boeheim's vehicle.

Cops believe Jimenez had been riding in another vehicle with other passengers -- and that vehicle had crashed before the Boeheim incident. At some point, Jimenez got out of the car and began to walk.

Cops say the 74-year-old coach underwent a field sobriety test -- and officers determined he did not show signs of intoxication. Syracuse.com reports Boeheim had a .00 blood alcohol level.

The coach is cooperating with the investigation.

Officials say the roads were ice Wednesday night -- but it's unclear if the conditions played a role in either crash.

Boeheim coached the Syracuse basketball team earlier in the evening -- leading the Orangemen to a 69 - 49 victory over Louisville at the Carrier Dome.

We reached out to the Syracuse Athletic Dept. for comment -- but so far, they're not saying anything.

Story developing ...