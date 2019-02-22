R. Kelly Accuser Provided Physical Evidence at Chicago Grand Jury

R. Kelly 2 Accusers Testified Before Grand Jury ... One Provided Physical Evidence

A grand jury in Chicago has heard the testimony from 2 women who allege R. Kelly had sex with minors ... and we've learned one of them also turned over physical evidence.

Sources familiar with the hearing tell TMZ ... one alleged victim testified she was underage when she had sex with the singer in Illinois between 2008 and 2010. We're told she provided prosecutors with physical evidence to back her allegations. We do not know the nature of that evidence.

Our sources say the second woman told the grand jury she had knowledge of sexual encounters between R. Kelly and underage girls, and also corroborated details revealed in "Surviving R. Kelly."

We're told as many as a dozen accusers have come forward and testified before the grand jury since it convened, on the heels of attorney Michael Avenatti unearthing a new sex tape.

The tape allegedly shows R. Kelly engaging in multiple sex acts with a 14-year-old girl.

So far, R. Kelly's lawyer, Steven Greenberg, has said he's unaware of a grand jury being formed. We reached out to the Cook County D.A.'s Office ... so far, no word back.