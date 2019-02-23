Jussie Smollett Did NOT Pay Brother $3,500 for 'Attack'

Jussie Smollett Did NOT Pay Brothers $3,500 for 'Attack'

EXCLUSIVE

The Chicago PD claims Jussie Smollett paid Ola and Abel Osundairo $3,500 to fake an attack, but sources connected to the case tell TMZ that's just not the case.

Our sources say the brothers made a deal with Jussie to train him for 5 weeks so he could get in shape for an upcoming music video. Jussie had said to Ola that he wanted abs like his. Both Abel and Ola agreed to train Jussie, and also give him a 5-week nutrition plan.

Our sources say Jussie told the brothers he would pay them for their services, but no specific amount was discussed.

A few days before the "attack," Jussie wrote the brothers a check for $3,500. The memo line read, "5 weeks training nutrition plan."

Our sources say Ola and Abel told the grand jury they were paid for the 5-week program and not for the "attack." One source connected with the brothers did say Ola and Abel felt the amount was "a little high" but no one ever specifically said anything about any of the money being part of a scheme.

We've learned the brothers also told the grand jury that they had nothing to do with the threatening letter mailed to Jussie Smollett 8 days before the "attack."