Late Dolphins Owner's FL Mansion Hits Auction Block, Previously $27 Million

Wanna ball out like a Florida billionaire?? The late Wayne Huizenga's incredibly massive Fort Lauderdale mansion is hitting the auction block ... and it's going to the highest bidder!!!

The former Dolphins, Marlins and Panthers owner -- who died last year -- owned the 20,653-square-ft estate on the riverfront ... and it was previously listed at a whoppin' $27 million.

The 10-room pad is sick ... complete with a personal gym, workshop, theater (after all, dude co-founded Blockbuster), billiards room and a kitchen with a pizza oven.

The whole property has five different buildings ... and there are multiple safe rooms throughout the place.

If that ain't enough ... there's enough water room to store a 135-ft megayacht.

The auction kicks off next month through Concierge Auctions and will sell without reserve.

Good luck!!!