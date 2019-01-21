Kenyan Drake 'Miami Miracle' Ball ... Sells For $18,000!!!

Kenyan Drake's 'Miami Miracle' Ball Sells For $18,000 At Auction

EXCLUSIVE

The football used to sink the New England Patriots in the "Miami Miracle" game earlier this season just sold for $18k at auction ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The pigskin Kenyan Drake famously ran in with no time left on the clock in a Week 14 stunning win over the Pats received plenty of attention -- earning 23 total bids during the Steiner Sports auction.

But ... we're told Kenyan -- who openly pled for fans to give him the game-winning football in a trade for some Dolphins gear and tickets -- wasn't one of the bidders.

Still, the ball could be a great investment for whoever ultimately won it ... it could be one of the only blemishes on what might end up being Tom Brady's last Super Bowl run (then again, who knows with this guy).

Probably worth a little more than some gloves, a jersey and tix -- right, Kenyan??