Kenyan Drake Admits He Screwed Up in 'Miami Miracle,' I Need That Ball Back!

Kenyan Drake is admitting he REALLY screwed up in the "Miami Miracle" on Sunday ... 'cause the historic football he threw into the stands -- he says he needs that thing back!

After the Dolphins RB pulled off the most improbable TD of the season -- completing a 69-yard game-winning score with no time left against the Pats -- Drake threw the ball about 30 rows up into the stands.

Turns out ... the Miami superstar and his team would kinda like to have that thing back.

"Yesterday was one of the most amazing moments of my life and I was glad to share it with all you guys," Drake says.

"But, I have a PSA. I threw the ball in the stands, and I would love to have it back."

So, what's Drake offering up in return for the piece of history??

Kenyan says cleats, gloves, a jersey and even tickets!!

Begs the question ... is the pigskin worth that -- or should Kenyan be offering up even more????