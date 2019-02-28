Bruce Willis & Emma Heming Back on the Best Coast With a Beaut of a Brentwood Home

Bruce Willis & Wife Emma Heming Buy Gorgeous Brentwood Estate

EXCLUSIVE

Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming, are back in Cali after recently listing their New York compound -- and they're doing it big in Brentwood ... real, real big.

We've learned the action hero star and former fashion model just closed on a sprawling 7-bed, 5-bath, brand new mansion in the ritzy L.A. neighborhood for just under $10 mil. It's a sweet deal considering what they're getting.

Sitting on about a half-acre of land, the gated property features a full indoor spa -- pool, sauna and steam room -- as well as a chef's kitchen, movie theater, gym, elevator, two cabanas and a private yoga studio.

Bruce and his wife said earlier this year that they wanted to move West after unloading two of their NY properties over the past couple years. One place in Manhattan sold for nearly $18 mil ... and they just listed an upstate home in January for nearly $13 mil.

Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers repped Bruce and Emma for the Brentwood sale.

Welcome back to the Hollywood scene, Bruce. Always good to see a familiar face.