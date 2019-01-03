Adam Levine Buys Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Compound for $32 Million

Adam Levine Scoops Up Ben & Jen's Compound ... For $32 Million!!!

Adam Levine just took a massive piece of property off the hands of recently divorced Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner ... plunking down $32 MILLION for their former family home.

Real estate sources tell us Adam and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, made the purchase at the end of 2018 for the 3-building compound. In total, the Pacific Palisades pad is a whopping 16,000 square feet ... complete with pool, basketball court, gym, screening room and art studio.

The 3.1-acre property never officially hit the market ... the sale was done privately with Kurt Rappaport representing Adam and Behati and David Offer representing Ben and Jen.

When Ben and Jen first split in 2015, Ben lived in a guest house on the property.

It's a massive purchase for Levine and likely a big sigh of relief for Ben and Jen -- who were officially divorced in November -- and still had the burden of selling the place.