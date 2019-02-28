Shawn Oakman Found Not Guilty In Sexual Assault Case

Shawn Oakman Found Not Guilty In Sexual Assault Case

Breaking News

Ex-college football star Shawn Oakman -- once projected to be a 1st round NFL Draft pick -- was found not guilty in his sexual assault case.

The former Baylor defensive end appeared in court Thursday to wrap up the 3-day trial -- in which the 26-year-old was accused of forcibly raping a woman in 2016, after a night at the bars.

As we previously reported, the accuser claimed Oakman brought her back to his place after meeting at a bar and forced her into his bedroom, tore her clothes off and raped her.

Oakman told police the sex was consensual -- claimed the two had been in a sexual relationship -- and denied any wrongdoing. The accuser claimed they never dated.

When the verdict was read inside the Waco courtroom, his family members cheered -- and Oakman strutted out of the building with a big smile on his face.

Oakman was facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Oakman was a consensus All-Big 12 selection as a junior and a 3rd team All-American. He's also Baylor's all-time sack leader.

Oakman was arrested in the rape case in April 2016 -- days before the 2016 NFL Draft.

Instead, Oakman signed a contract with the Bismarck Bucks of the Champions Indoor Football League -- where he racked up 50 tackles and 2 sacks in 12 games in the 2018 season.

Shawn Oakman, accompanied by his uncle, Kenneth Rogers, and other family and friends celebrate in the parking lot adjacent to the courthouse after he’s found not guilty. pic.twitter.com/M7jcNBD5Lp — Baylor Lariat (@bulariat) February 28, 2019

Now that the case is over, it's possible NFL teams will want to give him a workout before the 2019 season -- and he's technically a free agent because he went undrafted in 2017.

Oakman shot to superstardom during his college career, in part, because he became a social media meme due to his 6'8", 304-pound frame.