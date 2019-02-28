TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Shawn Oakman Found Not Guilty In Sexual Assault Case

2/28/2019 3:49 PM PST

Shawn Oakman Found Not Guilty In Sexual Assault Case

Breaking News

Ex-college football star Shawn Oakman -- once projected to be a 1st round NFL Draft pick -- was found not guilty in his sexual assault case. 

The former Baylor defensive end appeared in court Thursday to wrap up the 3-day trial -- in which the 26-year-old was accused of forcibly raping a woman in 2016, after a night at the bars. 

As we previously reported, the accuser claimed Oakman brought her back to his place after meeting at a bar and forced her into his bedroom, tore her clothes off and raped her. 

Oakman told police the sex was consensual -- claimed the two had been in a sexual relationship -- and denied any wrongdoing. The accuser claimed they never dated. 

When the verdict was read inside the Waco courtroom, his family members cheered -- and Oakman strutted out of the building with a big smile on his face. 

Oakman was facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Oakman was a consensus All-Big 12 selection as a junior and a 3rd team All-American. He's also Baylor's all-time sack leader. 

Oakman was arrested in the rape case in April 2016 -- days before the 2016 NFL Draft. 

Instead, Oakman signed a contract with the Bismarck Bucks of the Champions Indoor Football League -- where he racked up 50 tackles and 2 sacks in 12 games in the 2018 season. 

Now that the case is over, it's possible NFL teams will want to give him a workout before the 2019 season -- and he's technically a free agent because he went undrafted in 2017. 

Oakman shot to superstardom during his college career, in part, because he became a social media meme due to his 6'8", 304-pound frame. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web