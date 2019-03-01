Gabrielle Union Lost Her Mind On Plane Watching Dwyane Wade's Game Winner

Gabrielle Union I Lost My Mind On Airplane ... Watching Dwyane Wade!

Gabrielle Union joined an EXCLUSIVE mile-high club this week ... becoming maybe the first wife ever to watch her hubby hit a game-winning shot on an airplane!!!

It all went down Wednesday night ... when Gabby was some 30,000 feet in the air watching Dwayne Wade's Heat play the Warriors.

Union says the plane had Wi-Fi, so she was able to catch the whole game ... including Wade's miracle buzzer beater that lifted Miami over Golden State, 126-125.

D-WADE FOR THE WIN! 😱 pic.twitter.com/rjpRdIn4wG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 28, 2019

Union tells TMZ Sports her reaction to the play was priceless ... saying she was screaming her face off right in her plane's chair!!!

For his part, Wade could hardly believe the moment either ... calling it "crazy" and telling reporters, "It’s great to do it in front of fans. It’s a fun moment.”

Gabrielle also told us the moment was extra special for another reason ... revealing some of the Parkland H.S. shooting survivors were in attendance for the game.

"The kids from Parkland were there, and he hit another game-winner, and it was, you know, angels among us."

Wade's been killin' it this season ... dropping 14.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

The future Hall of Famer has announced this season will be his final one in the NBA.