Ravens' Alex Collins Arrested After Car Crash

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins was arrested following a car crash near the team's practice facility ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Cops say the RB is still in custody ... but charges have yet to be filed against the 24-year-old star.

We're told Collins crashed into a tree at 6:48 AM ET Friday in the 10000 block of Dolfield Road in Owings Mill, Maryland ... a mere mile from the Ravens' Under Armour Performance Center facility.

The Ravens tell us they've spoken with police and are aware of the situation.

Collins was a stud for Baltimore after they picked him up shortly after he was cut by the Seahawks in 2017 ... rushing for 973 yards and 6 TDs in 15 games.

But, this past season, Alex battled injuries ... and was placed on IR in December before the team really made its playoff push with Lamar Jackson under center.

Still, Collins managed to rush for 411 yards and 7 TDs despite only playing in 10 games.

Collins -- a former Arkansas superstar -- was picked by Seattle in the fifth round in the 2016 NFL Draft.