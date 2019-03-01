Shaq Dunking at 46 Years Old? ... BOOM!!!

Shaq Dunking at 46 Years Old? BOOM!

Breaking News

Here's Shaquille O'Neal proving he's still a THREAT near the rim -- throwing down a monster dunk ... at 46 years old!!!

The NBA legend was on the set of "Inside the NBA" when the guys on the show challenged the Big Fella to prove he's still got enough juice in his legs to slam it home.

Shaq -- dressed in jeans, a polo shirt and tennis shoes -- grabbed the ball and did his thing ... and punctuated the jam by hanging from the rim!!

Yeah, he's still 7'1" ... but c'mon, still impressive!!