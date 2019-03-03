Miranda Lambert's Husband Fame Train Continues ... 'Project Runway' Cameo

Miranda Lambert's Husband's Path to Fame Included 'Project Runway' Cameo

Miranda Lambert's hot cop husband is no stranger to the spotlight ... because his thirst for fame once led him to an appearance on 'Project Runway.'

We did some digging and discovered Brendan McLoughlin reset his 15-minute clock for a part on "Project Runway All Stars" alongside Alyssa Milano.

Brendan appeared on the 4th episode of season 5, logging some serious camera time during the "Unconventional Materials Challenge" ... where designers are tasked with creating a high-end runway look out of supplies from police officers, firefighters and EMTs.

Brendan was on the show repping the NYPD ... and his charisma and dashing good looks landed him a speaking role!

If you watch the full episode from 2016 ... you'll hear a contestant getting super thirsty after taking a look at Brendan and saying, "I usually avoid the police, but he can handcuff me anytime he wants."

As we've reported ... Brendan's love of the spotlight started long before he married Miranda. He went viral doing the Cupid Shuffle at NYC Pride and rubbed elbows with country stars like Blake Shelton while working security at 'GMA.'

Yeah, he's basically a triple threat.