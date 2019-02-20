Miranda Lambert's Cop Hubby Taken Off Foot Patrol Thanks to Media Attention

Miranda Lambert Officer Hubby is Off Foot Patrol ... Thanks to Media Attention

EXCLUSIVE

Miranda Lambert's police officer husband is learning the hard way -- ya can't marry someone famous without taking on their fame ... and his 9-5 is exhibit A.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Brendan McLoughlin -- who normally patrols Times Square on foot -- has been temporarily reassigned to a more covert position because the media has been hounding him in public while he's clocked in.

The newfound attention makes sense. Miranda just announced she secretly married Brendan, who appears to have come out of nowhere. And, seeing how Times Square is typically a free-for-all for cameras, it's a no-brainer he'd have a tough time at work now.

In fact, Brendan was photographed with Miranda a few days ago -- wearing their wedding bands, no less. If he can barely get a break on a Saturday, M-F won't be any easier.

As for what triggered the reassignment ... we're told a major TV news outlet showed up on the front steps of the NYPD's Midtown South Precinct office Monday asking to speak with Brendan. He didn't come out to chat, and the reporter was turned away.

We're told the brass saw the handwriting on the wall -- especially with Brendan out on the street. Our sources say, Brendan will be placed on driver duty for the time being -- he'll drive his superiors around for a few weeks while things die down.

Mark that down as just one more thing the newlyweds have to deal with -- not to mention the distance between their respective home bases. That's amore, though.

The NYPD had no comment.