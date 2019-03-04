Tyron Woodley I'll Win My Belt Back ... 'I'm Still the Best'

Tyron Woodley Says He'll Win UFC Belt Back, 'I'm Still the Best'

EXCLUSIVE

Tyron Woodley says he'll DEFINITELY avenge his loss to Kamaru Usman and win back his UFC championship belt -- and believes he's STILL the greatest welterweight of all time.

Despite taking his first L since 2014 on Saturday night, Woodley was in pretty good spirits on Sunday at the L.A. release party for his new album, "Chaos Theory."

"You can't have a bad night in the Octagon," Woodley explained ... "Everybody knows that wasn't characteristic Tyron Woodley."

Woodley gave props to Usman for defeating him at UFC 235 -- but Tyron says he knows where he went wrong in his preparation for the fight ... and won't make the same mistakes again.

Usman is now expected to fight Colby Covington in his first title defense -- but Tyron says he's already hungry for a rematch.

As for his legacy, Tyron doesn't think the loss to Usman can take away from what he's already accomplished in his MMA career ... with big victories over guys like Robbie Lawler, Kelvin Gastelum, Carlos Condit, Josh Koscheck and Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson.

"If you can't take adversity, you're not really a champion."