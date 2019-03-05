Bebe Rexha Makes Up with Her Dad Over a One-on-One Dinner

Bebe Rexha's fully reconciled with her pops after a father-daughter dinner -- that was cute as hell -- but she admits the peace treaty could be tentative.
The Brooklyn-born singer was hand-in-hand with Dad, Flamur Rexha, Monday night as they walked into Trattoria Trecolori in Midtown Manhattan. We asked 'em if this was a peace-brokering meal, and Bebe assured us it was. Papa Rexha cosigned.
Remember ... Bebe high-tailed it back home to NYC last week to have a chat with her dad after he freaked out over the sexy imagery in her new "Last Hurrah" music vid. She posted a screen grab of a text he'd sent her ... and her fans went HAM on Dad for his criticism.
Bebe then stood up for him, firing off warning shots to her followers, telling one of our photogs ... "Don't talk s**t about my dad!"
Unclear if they got the message or not, but it looks like Mr. Rexha talked it out with his kid, and now they're all good. Yay!!!
As for how he feels about the video that pissed him off in the first place -- Bebe tells us Dad's all good, at least until the next one.
And, if ya think he's edgy about her music videos, you've gotta see Bebe tell us how he feels about her dating. Pay attention, fellas ... Papa bear don't take no mess!