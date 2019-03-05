Kellen Winslow Back In Jail, Lewd Conduct with 77-Year-Old

Kellen Winslow Jr. Back In Jail Lewd Conduct with 77-Year-Old

Breaking News

Ex-NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. is back behind bars following TWO new allegations of sexual deviance ... this time, he's accused of touching himself in front of a 77-year-old woman.

Remember, Winslow had been out on bail while fighting allegations he raped 3 women. Officials say 2 of the women were transients who were kidnapped by the former tight end.

A 3rd woman claims Winslow raped her 15 years ago while she was unconscious.

If convicted on all counts, Winslow faces up to life in prison. Bail was set at $2 million, which he posted back in July.

But, according to officials, Winslow has NOT been living up to the terms of his bail -- and now, prosecutors claim he committed more sexual impropriety just last month.

Officials say Winslow was working out at a San Diego area gym on Feb. 13 -- when he started touching himself and asking a nearby elderly woman if she liked it.

The very next week, the woman claims she was in a hot tub at the same gym when Winslow once again engaged in lewd conduct. The woman says she got out of the tub and reported Winslow.

She also claims Winslow reached out and touched her arm and foot as she tried to leave.

Winslow was formally charged with 2 counts of lewd conduct, 1 count of battery of an elder and 1 count of willful cruelty to an elder.

The judge in Winslow's case revoked his bail on Monday and ordered him to be locked up.

He's due back in court later today.

Winslow played in the NFL from 2004 to 2013 -- and made the Pro Bowl in 2007 as a tight end for the Cleveland Browns.