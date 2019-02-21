Antonio Brown Dom. Violence Case Pics Show Minor Scrape

Antonio Brown Domestic Violence Case Pics Show Minor Scrape

TMZ Sports has obtained the injury photos cops took of the woman who claimed she was physically attacked by NFL star Antonio Brown ... and they show a very minor scratch on her forearm.

As we previously reported, the woman -- who has a child with Brown -- went to the Hollywood Police Dept. on January 18, 2019, to report an incident where Brown allegedly shoved her while they argued at his home on Jan. 17.

Cops took a report and photographed the alleged injury on her left forearm. According to the police report, the woman said her wrist was in pain and she was scraped from Brown pushing her.

Cops described the injury as "an abrasion with some scabbing."

A short time later, cops say the woman had a change of heart and asked to "cancel" the initial police report -- and stopped cooperating with officials.

Cops explained they could not "cancel" anything -- and had to include her initial statement and the photos in the case file.

For his part, Brown adamantly denies any wrongdoing, and his attorney has said he will pursue legal action to get primary custody of their child because he believes she's an unfit parent.

Brown has not been arrested or charged with a crime.