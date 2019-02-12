Antonio Brown Guilty Of Reckless Driving in 100 MPH Porsche Incident

Antonio Brown Guilty Of Reckless Driving ... 100 MPH Porsche Incident

Antonio Brown was found guilty in his reckless driving case -- stemming from a November incident when cops say the NFL star was doing 100 MPH in his Porsche.

Remember, cops in Pittsburgh were responding to a bank robbery on Nov. 8 when they saw a black Porsche racing away from the scene.

Cops gave chase and pulled the car over -- but it wasn't a bank robber, it was Brown, who was cited for reckless driving and ordered to appear in court.

KDKA-TV EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pittsburgh #Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown being pulled over and cited for reckless driving for allegedly going 100+ mph in a 45 mph on McKnight Road outside of #Pittsburgh. Details: https://t.co/vZoFsaxmwQ pic.twitter.com/Smf589DYHx — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) November 8, 2018

Brown did NOT show up to court Tuesday and therefore did not fight the charges. The judge has ordered him to pay roughly $400 in fines and other fees. He has 30 days to appeal the case.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star is in the middle of a $68 MILLION contract -- it's peanuts to him.

The bigger issue is it's just another legal problem for a guy who's been accused of domestic violence (which he adamantly denies) and throwing furniture off his apartment balcony (which he also denies).