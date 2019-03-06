Kim Kardashian Me-Ow!!! Prowlin' Paris in Catsuits

Kim Kardashian Rocks Leopard Print Suits for Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian is spotted in France. Actually, she's spotted ALL over, 'cause ... fashion, baby!!!

Kim is all about rocking her leopard print outfits in Paris this week while she's there for Fashion Week. She was seen leaving her hotel Wednesday in a sheer, skintight leopard bodysuit and what looks like a velvet or suede trench coat ... with matching bottoms.

Looks very comfy. Revealing too, if not for that coat.

Kim also rocked the feline theme head-to-toe on Tuesday ... equipped with matching gloves and boots. It's a flashy look for sure, but one thing she's not flaunting is expensive jewelry.

Remember, Kim was gagged and bound by masked burglars in her Paris apartment in October 2016, who zip-tied her hands with plastic handcuffs and made off with more than $10 mil worth of her bling.

She vowed to tone it down with the jewelry ever since, and ya gotta think that's top of mind when she's in Paris.

No bling, no problem -- showing her spots will still get Kim plenty of attention.