'Wolf of Wall Street' 4 Yrs. Sounds Right for Paul Manafort ... He's Old as Dirt!!!

'Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort Applauds Manafort Getting Off Easy

EXCLUSIVE

Trump campaign manager-turned federal con Paul Manafort's incredibly light prison sentence isn't as outrageous as many think ... at least according to Jordan Belfort, who knows plenty about prison.

We got the real-life "Wolf of Wall Street" Friday at LAX and he weighed in on a couple of big crime and punishment stories. Jordan, who himself was sentenced to almost 4 years, says it's pretty clear Manafort caught a break because he's an old man.

As Belfort put it ... 3 years and 11 months makes sense because "how many years does he have left?"

Manafort is 69, BTW ... and could get more years tacked on next week when he's sentenced in his conspiracy case.

The 'Wolf' also has an opinion on Jussie Smollett, who just got indicted for a staggering 16 counts in Chicago. He says what the "Empire" star allegedly did is awful, but check out what kinda sentenced he'd give him.

Disorder in the court ... Judge Belfort has ruled!