Luke Perry Waiting to Shine On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Luke Perry Has to Wait 5 Years to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

EXCLUSIVE

The outpouring love for Luke Perry proves he's a strong candidate to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- and yet, it's gonna take at least 5 years before he can be immortalized.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce tells TMZ ... they would be very happy to consider Luke for a star on the Walk of Fame, but because it didn't happen before his death ... the process is a bit more complicated.

Typically, a celeb can be nominated by anyone, but the application must include a written statement from the celeb that he or she wants the star and will attend the ceremony if approved.

In the case of a deceased celeb ... the family has to give its permission for the process to move forward -- only one deceased nominee is approved each year.

We broke the story -- Luke died March 4 after suffering a massive stroke -- which means March 4, 2024 is the earliest he can be considered. Mark your calendars, 'cause it's gonna happen.

Luke's nomination is a slam dunk ... he enjoyed a prolific acting career on TV and in movies -- rising to fame on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and most recently starring as Archie's dad on CW's hit show, "Riverdale."

He also filmed a part in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Charles Manson movie, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and had prominent roles on TV shows like "Oz," "Another World," "John From Cincinnati," "Jeremiah," "Body of Proof," and "Windfall."

Start the countdown.