Lupe Fiasco Says His Little Sister's Gone Missing in Atlanta

Lupe Fiasco's little sister is missing ... and he's hoping someone out there has some info that can lead to her safe return.

The Chicago rapper shared the news Tuesday on social media, letting his followers know his 16-year-old sister, Keziah, has been unaccounted for since Monday afternoon. He says she went missing in West Atlanta.

According to the missing person's report ... Keziah's mom told cops her daughter left their home Monday around 2:30 PM. She says when she got home from work around 11:30 PM, Keziah wasn't back yet.

The mother says Keziah's never run away before and nothing out of the ordinary has gone down the past few days. Keziah was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black leggings, a gray fanny pack with her hair in 2 afro puffs.

The mom's unaware of where she might go or who she might be with because they are new to the area, and says Keziah doesn't have a cell phone.

Fiasco's asking anyone with info to contact the Atlanta PD right away, and shared 4 photos of his sister to keep a lookout.