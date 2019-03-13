Nicki Minaj Tour We Got the Juice!!! Upcoming Venues Prep to Avoid Tech Problems

Nicki Minaj's Upcoming Concert Venues Confident They'll Avoid Tech Issues

Nicki Minaj﻿'s concert venues are scrambling to avoid the wrath of the Barbs by making sure they have enough wattage for the show, and to spare Nicki from hearing more "Cardi B" chants.

We've reached out to 4 of her upcoming tour stops and they all confirmed what seems like a "no duh" -- but yes, they do indeed have enough electricity to meet her show's technical requirements.

Like we said, that SEEMS basic, but as you know ... Nicki had to scrap performances in Slovakia and, most recently, France due to power problems.

While she eased the disappointment for Slovakian fans by signing autographs from the stage -- the French got a little nasty.

As we reported, some fans who were already inside the Bordeaux theater when the show was canceled started chanting "Cardi B" -- about the lowest blow they could throw at Nicki.

Another flop in the basket . Nicki Minaj cancels yet another show probably embarrassed by upcoming videos of the stadium being empty & on top of that your “fans” leave screaming cardi’s name throw the WHOLE tour away 😹⚰️#NickiWRLDTour hang it up sweetie pic.twitter.com/gslHQRxzsC — DANGEROUS ARIANA ⚫️ (fan account) (@MessyAG1_) March 9, 2019

All told, Nicki has 10 shows left on her WRLD Tour. Like we said ... venues in Birmingham, Glasgow, Amsterdam and Zurich assure us they're good to go.

Things could get a little tricky for the other 6 shows. She has a March 22 gig in Frankfurt, Germany, and reps for that venue tell us they're relying on her production team's technology. Doesn't exactly exude confidence that they can pull it off.

We're still awaiting word on the status of her other 5 concerts in Ireland, England, Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg. Cross your fingers, Europe!!!