'Daily Show' Comedian Jordan Klepper Talks College Bribery Scandal

Jordan Klepper is shocked undocumented students hadn't come up with the idea of having rich celebrity parents -- which now seems like a much easier way to get into schools.

We got the former 'Daily Show' correspondent at LAX Wednesday, and got his 2 cents on the explosive college admissions bribery scandal. The comedian has been pushing for Dreamers -- undocumented students brought to the U.S. when they were kids -- to have access to higher education.

He's such an advocate, Jordan got arrested last month during a protest for the cause.

So, you can see how the college bribery indictment -- which nailed Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin -- hit a nerve. Actually, it hit a funny bone because Jordan jokes Dreamers need to get on board and explore the celeb parents option.

Check out the clip ... Jordan makes fun of those who tried playing the game, but he does get serious for a min ... saying every kid has the right to be evaluated fairly and the opportunity to fail on their own.

In other words, the exact opposite of what the bribery ringleader Rick Singer was preaching.