Cardi B No Charges in Met Gala Attack

Cardi B, Migos Security Off the Hook in Alleged Assault on Autograph Seeker

The security team for Cardi B and Migos ﻿is off the hook in an alleged assault on an autograph seeker at last year's Met Gala.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the rappers' security guards won't face any charges, and the assault case has been closed. We're told the alleged victim refused to be interviewed by NYPD detectives. That's despite the fact he was clearly seen on video catching a beatdown.

TMZ broke the story ... Cardi, Offset and Quavo were all leaving a Met Gala party when the melee began. The rappers were accused of ordering their security team to put hands on an overzealous fan.

None of the security guards was ever arrested, and it was only CB and the Migos rappers who were facing potential criminal charges -- but now, everybody's walking away scot-free.

There's still a civil lawsuit, though. The fan, Daniel Szalkiewicz, filed last May claiming he suffered injuries to his face, neck, back and body.