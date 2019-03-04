Cardi B and Offset Our Relationship Is A Yacht Better ... Together In Cabo!!!

Cardi B and Offset Together on a Yacht in Mexico

Cardi B and Offset are still going strong, even in another country ... because they're doing it big south of the border -- spending quality time on a yacht in Mexico.

The recently reunited couple is having fun in the sun together down in Baja California, starting their week off right with a beautiful day on the water in Los Cabos. Yeah, they know how to #MondayFunday.

Offset is performing with Migos for a bunch of college kids on spring break, and CB took full advantage of her husband's work trip. Smart move, Cardi.

The hip-hop stars are sampling everything Cabo has to offer -- amazing resorts, fresh seafood, perfect boating weather -- and it looks like they're having one helluva time. Gotta love that exchange rate!!!

Seems the sun is taking a lot out of Offset ... but hey, at least he found a great spot for a nap!!!

Viva Mexico!!!