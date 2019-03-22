Cory Booker on Rosario Dawson My Boo's First Lady Material ... And Then Some!!!

Cory Booker Dotes on GF Rosario Dawson, Says She'd be Incredible First Lady

EXCLUSIVE

Cory Booker says the future is very, VERY bright for him and Rosario Dawson ... and it'll be downright blinding if she joins him in The White House.

We got the Jersey Senator and presidential hopeful leaving NBC in NYC Friday, and when we ask him if his girlfriend will join him at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave in D.C. if he's elected Prez -- even if they're unmarried -- Cory goes into all-out dote mode.

It's hard to keep up with all the adjectives Booker drops to lovingly describe Dawson, but the bottom line -- he believes she'd be an amazing First Lady ... and the first of her kind.

We broke the story ... Rosario confirmed last week she and Cory are dating and in love, gushing about her man just as much as he does her. She didn't say much about becoming First Lady, but clearly ... the Senator can talk enough for the both of them about that.

BTW -- Booker and our camera guy apparently go way back ... and he's got his vote already.