Tom Brady Has Olympic Skiing Talent, Says Mohamed Hadid

As if 6 Super Bowl rings ain't enough ... Tom Brady has what it takes to compete for ANOTHER set of rings if he wants ... 'cause Mohamed Hadid says he's got Olympic skiing talent!!

TB12 has been hittin' the slopes all week ... freaking Pats Nation out while he posts videos shreddin' through the snow (Hadid thinks he was going around 70 miles per hour).

Naturally, we had to find out how Brady's ski skills compare to the pros ... so we asked Bella and Gigi's dad -- an Olympian for Jordan in 1992 -- if he thought the QB could have been good enough to rep the USA in the Games.

"Oh, for sure ... he has amazing form," Hadid says ... adding Brady should KEEP skiing, despite how scared fans get watching their superstar fly down the slopes.

Hadid says it's actually really dangerous to do what Brady's doing ... but can't emphasize enough how solid he looks ... so, rest easy, New England??