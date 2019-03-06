TMZ

Tom Brady Goes Crazy Over New Aston Martin ... I Need A Bigger Garage!

3/6/2019 2:12 PM PST

Tom Brady Goes Crazy Over New Aston Martin, I Need A Bigger Garage!

Seems things are ALL GOOD between Tom Brady and Aston Martin -- with the QB praising the hell out of the insane new whip they just debuted ... without one single mention of Rolls-Royce! 

Remember, TB12 was spotted behind the wheel of a RR just a few ago -- despite the fact he's got a big endorsement deal with rival luxury car brand Aston Martin. Oops. 

But, it seems Tom's over Rolls ... and back on his Aston kick -- especially after seeing the new concept car the brand just rolled out at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland.

"Team @AstonMartinLagonda stole the show in Geneva," Brady wrote ... "I’m gonna need a bigger garage..."

We're pretty sure this was an olive branch ... but it's clear it was an easy one for Brady to throw out.

The concept car -- dubbed the AM-RB 003 -- is insane ... reportedly it's a carbon fiber beast BUILT for speed.

We know what you're thinkin' ... but you can't have one -- they're reportedly being produced in VERY limited quantity -- and almost certainly reserved for ultra-rich and famous people ... like Tom Brady.

Which ultimately proves yet again ... dude just can't lose!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

